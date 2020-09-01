Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan performs Ganesh immersion in CM House

On the auspicious occasion of Anant Chaudas, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan performed the immersion of Ganesh idol in the house

Chief Minister Shivraj also urged the people of the state not to organize big events keeping in mind the Corona Guideline and immerse Lord Ganesha in their house by making small tanks. With this, the CM said that where Ganesh ji is immersed, plant saplings and worship God.

On this occasion, the CM worshiped Lord Ganesha and prayed for peace, and prosperity of the state.