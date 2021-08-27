Madhya Pradesh: CM orders for out of turn jab to aged divyang woman

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday during his visit to Ratlam appealed people to complete the first dose of vaccination by September 30 positively and second dose by December 31.

When the chief minister reached this centre, he saw an aged divyang woman Gendibai waiting for her turn to get vaccinated. Chouhan called a vaccinator from the centre and asked him to administer her vaccine out of turn.

Chief minister Chouhan landed here at Banjali air strip and visited vaccination centres at Alkapuri Community Hall, Lions Hall and Vidhayak Sabhagrih and took stock of the situation prevailing there.

MP Guman Singh Damor, Chetanya Kashyap, MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey and Dr Dilip Makwana accorded welcome to the chief minister at theBanjali air strip.

At the Alkapuri community hall situated at the vaccination centre, CM Chouhan talked to vaccinator Lalkumar Rathore and Sonali Pandya and centre observer Antim Bala Kharadi.

While visiting the Lions Hall situated vaccination centre, Chouhan interacted with the beneficiaries who got Covid-19 compassionate ground appointments. Chief minister also talked to the Swami Dev Swarupnanadji who reached for a second dose vaccination.

Fetes corona warriors

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan feted corona warriors for supporting Covid vaccination drive. He feted Govind Kakani, Somesh Paliwal, Lokesh Vaishnav, Vandana Gurjar, Robin hood mission all from Ratlam city), Sadhana Patidar, Dashrath Bhati from Ratlam rural, Pawan Soni from Jaora, Mamta from Dhodhar, Bharat Malviya from Bhutda village, Santosh Dhakad from Riyawan village, Vardichand Patidar and Anil Chopra from Alot, Munnibai from Dabriya gram panchayat, Kanchanbai Katara from Bhilo ki Khedi, Sailana.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:18 AM IST