Madhya Pradesh: CM Likely To Visit Tehsil On July 10 | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Priyank Mishra informed media persons about expected visit of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Sardarpur, Rajgarh and Mohankheda on July 10.

He further said that official notice from Bhopal head office in this regard was expected to arrive soon. A seven-kilometre-long road show of CM Chouhan would be held in Sardarpur, Rajgarh and Mohankheda. This road show would mark the ninth successful year of the Modi government.

CM would also appeal to voters to choose the lotus symbol while voting in the upcoming assembly elections. CM Chouhan would also address Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana to be organised in Mohankheda.

The CM would directly contact the Yojana beneficiaries and explain its importance and benefits to them. Regarding the Chief Minister's visit, the officials of administration including the collector, SP and others took stock of arrangements in Sardarpur, Rajgarh and Mohankheda till Thursday evening.