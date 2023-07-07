 Madhya Pradesh: CM Likely To Visit Tehsil On July 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: CM Likely To Visit Tehsil On July 10

Madhya Pradesh: CM Likely To Visit Tehsil On July 10

He further said that official notice from Bhopal head office in this regard was expected to arrive soon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: CM Likely To Visit Tehsil On July 10 | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Priyank Mishra informed media persons about expected visit of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Sardarpur, Rajgarh and Mohankheda on July 10.

He further said that official notice from Bhopal head office in this regard was expected to arrive soon. A seven-kilometre-long road show of CM Chouhan would be held in Sardarpur, Rajgarh and Mohankheda. This road show would mark the ninth successful year of the Modi government.

CM would also appeal to voters to choose the lotus symbol while voting in the upcoming assembly elections. CM Chouhan would also address Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana to be organised in Mohankheda.

The CM would directly contact the Yojana beneficiaries and explain its importance and benefits to them. Regarding the Chief Minister's visit, the officials of administration including the collector, SP and others took stock of arrangements in Sardarpur, Rajgarh and Mohankheda till Thursday evening.

Read Also
Indore: Injuries Self-Inflicted, Claim Cops
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: New Filter, Purification Plant To Provide Potable Water To Railway Station

MP: New Filter, Purification Plant To Provide Potable Water To Railway Station

MP: 7 Acquitted In Case Of Firing Inside Court Room In Sendhwa

MP: 7 Acquitted In Case Of Firing Inside Court Room In Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: CM Likely To Visit Tehsil On July 10

Madhya Pradesh: CM Likely To Visit Tehsil On July 10

MP: CBN Team Nabs Two With Poppy Straw, Opium & Rs 15 L Cash

MP: CBN Team Nabs Two With Poppy Straw, Opium & Rs 15 L Cash

HEALTH CARE IN DOLDRUMS: In Maheshwar, Health System Goes From Bad To Worse

HEALTH CARE IN DOLDRUMS: In Maheshwar, Health System Goes From Bad To Worse