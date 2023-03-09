Madhya Pradesh: Close shave for farmer after tiger attacked him in Khandwa

Representative image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): One farmer from Khandwa had a miraculous escape after a tiger pounced on him. An incident was reported on Wednesday evening at Gwla village, adjacent to the Pandhana-Jhirniya border when the farmer Santosh Bhaskare heard a tiger’s roar in the morning.

In the evening, when Santosh was working in the field, a big cat suddenly pounced on him. Tiger attacked his face and Santosh got scars on his face, Santosh somehow tried to save himself by punching the big cat with all his strength. With this, the tiger changed its course and Santosh saved himself with deep scars and scratch marks on his face.

At the time of the incident, the Forest and Police Department personnel were present at a short distance. They chased the tiger away. The villagers immediately admitted him to the primary health centre of Pandhana with bleeding profusely, from where on duty Dr Sanjay Parashar referred him to the district hospital after first aid.

Dr Parashar has described the condition of farmer Santosh as stable. Even Santosh who is in trauma and in a conscious state said he is completely healthy. MLA Ram Dangore visited the hospital and assured him of all possible help.

Many of the villagers claimed that they saw signs indicating tiger presence in the forest area on Wednesday morning itself.

Cage will come from Indore to catch Tiger

According to the officials of the forest department, at first, it could not be confirmed that the animal roaming in the forest is a tiger. The staff on the spot saw and confirmed the presence of Tiger. They claimed that the tiger rescue is not easy and rescue-related resources are also not available in Khandwa district. The Indore Forest Department has been informed and the team will come and place the cage in the forest. Only then will the successful rescue of the tiger be possible.