Madhya Pradesh: Close gates on Kshipra river dam, say residents; MLA submits memorandum

Alot (Ratlam district): BJP mandal president Vikram Singh Anjana has submitted a memorandum to chief municipal officer Sarla Sariyam for closing the dam gates on Kshipra river in Guradiya village. The memorandum is addressed to Alot sub-divisional officer.

In the memorandum, he stated that under Kshipra Jal Awardhan Yojana, stop dams were built in Guradiya village and the water from the dam is provided to residents of Alot through taps.

The level of dam water is constantly decreasing as few gates of dam are still open. This may hit water supply in summer season. In the memorandum, a demand to close the dame gates has been raised so that residents do not face water scarcity in summer season.

The district administration appears to have turned a blind eye to the trouble, which has irked local residents. In November last year, the administration had closed gates only after situation was highlighted by media specially Free Press, which covered it widely on November 28.