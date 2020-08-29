Madhya Pradesh Rains: Flood-like situation in the state; all 13 gates of Tawa Dam in Hoshangabad's Itarsi opened

The heavy rains have caused havoc in the state of Madhya Pradesh. All the 13 gates of the Tawa Dam in Hoshangabad's Itarsi are opened by 30 feet each today, releasing over 5,33,823 cusecs of water.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a high-level meeting on the flood situation in the State.

As per the information given by Chouhan, water levels in Narmada river and its tributaries have risen.

"The river is flowing over the danger mark in Hoshangabad. Heavy rain is likely to occur in the next 48 hours in various parts of the State. NDRF & SDRF teams are on alert," he added.