Madhya Pradesh: Climate Protection Lanxess recognized by CDP as global leader again

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has, once again, been recognised for its achievements in the fight against climate change.

In the latest assessment by renowned climate protection initiative CDP, the Group has made it into the ëClimate A List' as one of 200 companies worldwide. This puts LANXESS among the top two percent of the more than 12,000 companies assessed by CDP.

The 'A' rating is awarded to companies that report particularly transparently and comprehensively on their climate protection activities and also implement corresponding projects. LANXESS is on the 'Climate A List' for the fifth time this year. The group has been disclosing climate protection-related data to the CDP since 2012.

In addition, LANXESS received a ëBí rating in the area of water management. Last year, the company set dedicated targets for sustainable water management and launched projects at the four sites in areas with the highest water stress to strengthen sustainable water management locally.

Climate neutral by 2040

Climate protection is a central part of the corporate strategy at LANXESS. This is reflected in our ambitious goal of becoming climate neutral by 2040. The CDP award underscores our ambitions in this field. -Hubert Fink, member, Board of Management, LANXESS AG.

Highest transparency on environment data

CDP, an independent non-profit organisation, aims to create global transparency on greenhouse gas emissions and the management of water resources and forests. In 2021, more than 12,000 companies submitted their data. This makes the CDP data platform one of the worldís most comprehensive sources of environmentally relevant information. The project is currently supported by more than 590 investors worldwide, who manage a total of around 110 trillion US dollars.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 12:08 AM IST