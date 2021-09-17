Madhya Pradesh: CLC round for admissions to UG courses starts today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Registrations for college-level counselling (CLC), the last round for admissions to undergraduate courses, will start on Friday. The registration window will remain open till September 22. The merit list of students registered for the CLC round will be released on September 26. From September 26 to September 30, the colleges will grant admission to students on the basis of the merit list. They will be required to upload on the e-pravesh website details of students admitted course-wise on a daily basis.

“The admission process will be over on September 30. Admissions can’t be granted after that,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat.

Admissions to traditional undergraduate and post-graduate courses are being carried out in three rounds. The first two rounds were online and the third one is the CLC round.

Students who will register by September 20 will be considered for admission to the post-graduate courses, whereas students wishing to take admission to UG courses will have to register for the CLC round by September 22. Those who failed to meet the deadline will have colleges with minority status as the only option for admission.

There are nearly 40 minority colleges in the city. Some of the leading minority colleges include Indore Christian College, Gujarati College, Renaissance College, Jain Diwakar College, Indore Institute of Law, Vishshit School of Management, ISBA College, Alexia College, Arihant College, Khalsa College, Maharaj Ranjeet Singh College and so on.

Admission to these minority colleges will be held in the offline mode till September 30.

Registration window for BEd, MEd courses shut

§ The registration window for admission to teachers’ education programmes, including B.Ed, M.Ed, BP.Ed and MP.Ed shut on Thursday. The window was for registration in the teachers’ education programme for the third round of counselling. It was the last round, so, students who failed to register for counselling will have to wait for one year for admission now.

§ The department of higher education will release the common merit list on September 26. The final merit list, along with allotment letters, will be issued on September 25. Students who are allocated seats will have to reach their respective colleges and submit the fees for confirmation of admission

§ Devi Ahilya Teacher Education Private College patron Girdhar Nagar said they had urged the state government to permit one CLC round also for filling seats that remain vacant after the third round of counselling. ‘Nearly 50 per cent of the seats are still vacant in B.Ed colleges. It’s unlikely that the third round will fill up all the seats. So, we’ve requested the state government to permit one more round of counselling,” he added

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021