Madhya Pradesh: City to be made No. 1 in water management: Silawat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Apart from being number one in cleanliness and water plus, the city will now also be made number one in water management. Preliminary preparations have started for this, said Water Resources minister Tulsiram Silawat at a meeting in Residency on Saturday.

The meeting was called to prepare a strategy in this direction. The initiative was given the name ‘Utthan Abhiyan’. Silawat said that after getting the status of ‘No. 1 in cleanliness’, ‘No. 1 in water plus’ under Prime Minister's call for Clean India drive, now it’s our responsibility to make the city ‘No. 1 in water management. Silawat said that this is a unique initiative.

He said that the present State government is serious about the issues raised by social activists in the development of the city.

"Before coming to the city, I had a discussion with Local Urban Administration minister Bhupendra Singh last night and he will come to the city to discuss the issues," Silawat said.

Silawat said that I have also requested Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to come to the city for a detailed discussion on development related issues in the presence of the dignitaries of the city.

Ajit Singh Narang said that our studies have shown that skilled and experienced engineers, financial analysts, economists, experts in the field of law, human relations and public relations are the main pillars for the successful operation of any plan. The water management system suggested by us will not only end the deficit of more than Rs 140 crores, but also save 50% water from Narmada.

The representatives of the organisations that attended the meeting are CEPRD, Abhyas Mandal, Sewa Surabhi, Malwa Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Institution of Engineers, Institute of Structural Engineers, Institute of Consulting Engineers, Institute of Architects, Institution of Valuers, Pithampur Industrial Organization, Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh etc.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:04 AM IST