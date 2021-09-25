Madhya Pradesh: Two cousins drown in Narmada river while taking selfie

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two cousins fell into Narmada river while taking a selfie at Bhedaghat and drowned on Friday evening, police officials said on Saturday.

The rescue operation was on till filing this report.

Shivansh Tagore, 19, a resident of Ranjhi in Jabalpur along with his cousin Lakshya Sehgal, 22, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Shubham Tagore and Sahil Choudhary went to Bhedaghat for a picnic on Friday evening.

While taking a selfie Shivansh and Lakshya accidently slipped and fell into the river. They were swept away by the strong water current of the river.

On getting information, a police team along with divers rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation with help of locals, but they had to stop the rescue operation because of the night.

In charge of Bargi police station Shafiq Khan said that a rescue operation was started on Saturday morning. “It is still going on,” he said.

