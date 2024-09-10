 Madhya Pradesh City Abuzz With Devotion: 3-Day Mahalaxmi Pujan Utsav Begins
The festivities began with the traditional proclamation of 'Mahalakshmi aali gharaat sonya motyachya pavalanni, gharaat bhar bharat sarva samridhi gheun aali', marking the arrival of Jyeshtha and Kanishtha Gauri.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh City Abuzz With Devotion: 3-Day Mahalaxmi Pujan Utsav Begins | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Mahalaxmi Pujan Utsav commenced on Tuesday in Sanawad city, filling Maharashtrian families with joy and devotion. Women welcomed Goddess Mahalaxmi into their homes by creating impressions of footprints with turmeric and kumkum at the auspicious time.

The festivities began with the traditional proclamation of 'Mahalakshmi aali gharaat sonya motyachya pavalanni, gharaat bhar bharat sarva samridhi gheun aali', marking the arrival of Jyeshtha and Kanishtha Gauri. According to Prakash Kshirsagar, the first day of the Pujan Utsav featured a special decoration of Goddess Mahalaxmi, followed by Aarti and offerings.

It is believed that Goddess Mahalaxmi fulfills the wishes of her devotees. On Wednesday, a grand puja will be accompanied by a lavish feast of puran poli and 16 types of dishes, which will be served to married women and Brahmins. The aroma of traditional Maharashtrian cuisine wafted through the air, tantalising the taste buds of the devotees.

Several families in the city, including those of Jyoti Yevatikar, Umesh Holkar, Sunil Waghmare, Jyoti Kshirsagar, Mridula Raverkar, Manish Raverkar, Shobhana Bhalerao, Suresh Bhalerao and Gauri Dixit, are participating in the Mahalakshmi Pujan Utsav. The city is abuzz with excitement and devotion, as the people come together to celebrate the divine power of Goddess Mahalaxmi.

