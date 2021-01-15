Madhya Pradesh: CIBIL rating shouldn't be mandatory for street vendors for loans, CM SS Chouhan urges Sitharaman

"In Madhya Pradesh, we have introduced 'Grameen Street Vendor Yojana' which aims to provide street vendors interest-free loan worth Rs 10,000. The Finance Minister said she would help with it," CM Chouhan added.

This comes as the fifth session of the seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on January 29.

Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday said that President Ram Nath Kovind will address both Houses of Parliament assembled together at 11.00 am on January 29. The Union Budget 2020-21 will be presented at 11 am on February 1.

For months now, Finance Minister has been holding pre-budget consultations with experts in various fields in view of the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22.

(With inputs from agencies)