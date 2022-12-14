Madhya Pradesh: Chitnis discusses Tapti Mega Recharge project with Fadnavis in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state spokesperson and former cabinet minister Archana Chitnis met Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Indore and discussed with him the Tapti mega recharge project implementation.

Chitnis, sharing information about the Jeevan Rekha Tapti Mega Recharge Project of 5 districts of Maharashtra including Burhanpur, asked Fadnavis to give necessary instructions to the officials concerned for implementation of the scheme on the ground.

Chitnis said that this mega water recharge project is important for Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as it will ensure the availability of water for the overall development of the region.

Fadnavis said that the Tapti Mega Recharge project is on his priority list. With the collective efforts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, we are committed to implement this important project, said Fadnavis .

