Madhya Pradesh: Man attacks mother with iron rod for opposing affair with girl in Burhanpur

Representative Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old man assaulted his mother for objecting to his relationship with a girl. The severely injured woman was rushed to the district hospital. The incident took place at Akshardham Colony, under Shikarpua Police station, Burhanpur.

Vishal attacked his 60-year-old mother Mathura Bai when she returned home from temple around 1 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The man hit her with an iron rod (water immersion rod) and not stopping there, he dragged her to the ground and beat her up. The severely injured woman was rushed to the district hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment there.

In her statement, the victim told police that his son was in a relationship with a girl which she had objected to several times. She further said that the girl frequently visited their house and stayed till late evening and whenever she objected to her uncalled visits, Vishal would abuse her in front of the girl. The woman said she wanted to live separately to escape daily harassment.