Madhya Pradesh: Children's views should be taken while making policy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Child Rights Observatory, Madhya Pradesh in collaboration with UNICEF advocated that children’s views should also be heard and they should be included in policy making and programmes.

UNICEF and Child Rights Observatory developed this calendar by conducting workshops for children of 25 districts of the state.

The calendar contains pictures made by these children. During the Corona period, the Child Rights Observatory connected children of the state with art.

They were made aware of the nuances of painting through online workshop, and encouraged to express themselves through pictures.

Right to education, safety and health of children affected during the Corona period and pictures based on their own circumstances, mood and thinking have been included in the calendar of 2022. This calendar has been compiled in the name of ‘Children’s first’.

The calendar was officially launched and released on Universal Children’s Day also known as World Children’s Day.

World Children's Day is observed annually on November 20 to commemorate the day of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly on the same day in 1959. The day is celebrated globally to promote the rights of children besides improving their standard of living.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 12:58 AM IST