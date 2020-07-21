Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Kamal Nath mourn the demise of Governor Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who was a veteran political figure in Uttar Pradesh where he had served as a cabinet minister, died at a hospital here early Tuesday.

The 85-year-old was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, fever and difficulty in urination.

He died at 5:35 am at the Medanata Hospital, according to his son Ashutosh Tandon, who is a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh.

Condoling the demise of Lalji Tandon, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and many other politicians took it to twitter and mourned the demise of the Governor.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Lucknow and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the revered Governor Shri Lalji Tandon and took care of the family members.

"As the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Tandanji always inspired us to follow the path of love. His love and contribution towards the nation will be remembered forever. The soul is ajar-immortal. They are not among us today, but they will always live in our memories through their thoughts," wrote the CM.