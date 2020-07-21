Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Kamal Nath mourn the demise of Governor Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who was a veteran political figure in Uttar Pradesh where he had served as a cabinet minister, died at a hospital here early Tuesday.
The 85-year-old was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, fever and difficulty in urination.
He died at 5:35 am at the Medanata Hospital, according to his son Ashutosh Tandon, who is a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh.
Condoling the demise of Lalji Tandon, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and many other politicians took it to twitter and mourned the demise of the Governor.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Lucknow and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the revered Governor Shri Lalji Tandon and took care of the family members.
"As the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Tandanji always inspired us to follow the path of love. His love and contribution towards the nation will be remembered forever. The soul is ajar-immortal. They are not among us today, but they will always live in our memories through their thoughts," wrote the CM.
"It was very sad to hear the news of the sad demise of His Excellency the Governor Shri Lalji Tandon. The future character of BJP / RSS service is now ending. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the family members of Tandon," said senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Chouhan through his twitter handle.
Former chief minister Kamal Nath also paid his grievance. "The sad news of the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Shri Lalji Tandon was received. I pray to God to give the departed soul a place in his shrieks and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this trauma," wrote the former CM on his twitter hndle.
Recent saffron turned Jyotiraditya Scindia also mourned the demise of the 85 year old Governor. Taking to the micro blogging site, Scindia said, "My deepest condolences on the sad demise of Shri Lalji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh. Pray to God to comfort the departed soul and give the bereaved family the power to bear this trauma."
Congress leader Jitu Patwari posted a video on his twitter handle. "The death of Lalji Tandon, the Governor of Madhya Pradesh is an irreparable loss to the country and the state. I was always blessed with love and blessings like a son while I was Minister of Higher Education, it was our good fortune to work in his company. Humble tribute," said the former education minister of the state.
