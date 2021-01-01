Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan doles out goodies on New Year day in Indore; offers laptop, sewing machine, pension letter

Indore: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after his arrival here on Friday, visited the houses of economically weaker sections of society and conveyed New Year greetings to inhabitants. During his visit, he listened to problems of residents in Panchsheel Nagar.

Chouhan reached the house of 65-year-old Dwarka Bai, who is suffering from paralysis, and inquired about her health. He directed district collector Manish Singh to provide best treatment to Dwarka Bai and also to provide her pension under Vridhha Pension Yojana.



While talking to CM, Dwarka Bai said she had met him earlier and showed a picture with CM. Later, Chouhan met a four-year-old boy Aditya Sawant, a divyang by birth, and inquired about his health from his father Govind. CM directed the administrative officials to provide treatment to Aditya at Super Speciality Hospital.