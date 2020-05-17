MP government opens coffers, doles out over Rs 16,000 cr to 2.94 crore benefices

State government has transferred Rs 16,489 crore in the bank accounts of 2.94 crore poor, labourers and farmers in last 45 days. The amount was transferred directly in the accounts of the beneficiaries under the various schemes of the government.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, despite the reduction in the tax revenue of the state and financial crisis due to Corona, has opened the government's coffer ensuring financial support to the marginalised lot.

A sum of Rs 10,000 crore has been given to the farmers for the wheat procurement. An amount of Rs 2990 crore was transferred by the government against the crop insurance scheme in the bank accounts of 15 lakh farmers. Despite corona crisis, the best arrangement to procure wheat from the farmers has been made.

So far this year, 87.43 lakh MT wheat has been procured from 12.61 lakh farmers and Rs 10 thousand crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers against the procured wheat. Similarly, Rs 451 crore has been given to 1.78 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Rs. 82.41 crore to 8241 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and Rs.41.33 crore to 1963 beneficiaries under Sambal Yojana has been transferred.

A sum of Rs. 44.60 crore was transferred to 2 lakh 26 thousand 362 beneficiaries under the food subsidy scheme for Sahriya, Baiga and Bhariya women and like wise Rs 177 crore was transferred in the bank accounts of 8.85 lakh construction workers.

An amount of Rs 13 crore 10 lakh was transferred to One lakh 31 thousand workers stranded outside the state. Under the Social Security Pension Schemes, an amount of Rs. 562 crore was transferred to 46 lakh beneficiaries. Under the Mid-Day Meal scheme, Rs 117 crore has been transferred in the bank accounts of parents of 87 lakh children and Rs 42 crore was paid to 2 lakh 10 thousand cooks.

Moreover, an amount of Rs 430 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 52 lakh beneficiaries under various scholarships. Rupees 29 crore 85 lakh for supply of gram and straw in Gou-Shalas.