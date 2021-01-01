Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates New Year day with economically weaker sections in Indore

Indore: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who celebrated New Year day with economically weaker sections of the society here on Friday will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually at a function to be held in Kanadia here. The Prime Minister will will launch urban landscape housing projects in six states via video conference.

Indore, the country’s cleanest city, is among six cities selected under the project. In Indore, 1,024 houses worth Rs 128 crore have been built using latest technology by pre-fabricated method.

As for PM Housing Scheme, Madhya Pradesh stands second in its effective implementation in the country. In the state, 7.24 lakh houses have sanctioned in 378 civic bodies. Of them, three lakh houses have been constructed while two lakh houses are under construction.