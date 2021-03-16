Madhya Pradesh: CHC in Sardarpur runs out of X-RAY films, patients showed other doors since six months

Sardarpur: The community health centre (CHC) at Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district which has a daily footfall of more than 500 patients including 50 to 60 patients related to the bone ailment, is turning away patients owing to shortage of X-RAY films.

Even health department officials admitted that for the last six months, CHC does not have films for X-ray; the hospital gets around 40 to 50 patients who need an X-ray for their medical examination every day.

“The hospital authority didn’t float the required tender on time so we have run out of films. In cases of trauma or accidents, we need to check if the patient has suffered from any fracture which can be as thin as a hair, which can only be identified with an X-ray,” said one of the doctors posted at the CHC on condition of anonymity.

Lack of availability of X-RAY film at the CHC leading to the gathering of dust on X-RAY machine here, he added.