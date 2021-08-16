e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 01:10 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: CET admit cards released; Download from davv.nta.ac.in

For the entrance exam, scheduled on August 31, admit cards can be downloaded from davv.nta.ac.in from August 17.
Staff Reporter
| FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students, who had applied for common entrance test (CET) can download their admit cards from website davv.nta.ac.in from Tuesday.

“For entrance exam, scheduled on August 31, admit cards can be downloaded from August 17,” said CET coordinator Kanhiya Ahuja.

A total of 15,726 students are going to take CET for filling as many as 2515 seats in 16 teaching departments. The courses have been divided into three groups viz Group A, Group B and Group C. There are 1145 seats in Group A whereas Group B and Group C consists of 830 and 540 seats respectively.

CET is a national level exam which is conducted in different cities across the country. Centres for CET have been setup in 22 cities in the country. This year, DAVV has reduced the number of test centres outside the state and increased the number of centres in the state

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 01:10 PM IST

