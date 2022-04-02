Madhya Pradesh: Celebrations and poojas mark Gudi Padwa

KHACHROD (Madhya Pradesh): The Hindu New Year Gudi Padwa was celebrated in Khachrod with enthusiasm. On this occasion, a grand Bhagwa Rally was organised in the village. The rally started from Ramdwara at 10.30 am by worshipping the Gudi and the saffron flag. Children dressed like national heroes on horseback were the centre of attraction in the yatra. Women with kalash were walking in front, while youths with saffron safas and children were dancing with saffron flags in their hands. The Yatra ended with a Maha Aarti of Lord Neelkanth Mahadev and Laddu Gopal at Neelkanth Mahadev temple. The Yatra was accorded a grand welcome through various forums all through its route.

Prayers offered to Sun God

SENDHWA: Locals from Sendhwa celebrated Gudi Padwa and welcomed Hindu New Year at Saraswati Shishu Mandir here by offering prayer to the Sun God on Saturday. School students and teachers also joined the celebration. About 11 feet tall Gudi was installed and worshipped at the heritage fort gate. Many of the locals gathered at the main squares including Bhavani Chowk Niwali Road, Moti Bagh Chowk, Gurdwara and Fort Gate and greeted each other with kumkum tilak.

Water pots for birds distributed

MANDSAUR: As many 101 water pots were distributed by Gayatri Parivar on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa on Saturday. The initiative was taken under the Save Birds movement with the help of Dungar Singh Gehlot. Many citizens of the area including Dungar Singh Gehlot were present on this occasion. Giving this information, Jagdish Porwal, the convener of the Save Birds Campaign, said that day-by-day many organisations are joining in this campaign of service of birds and are distributing water vessels for birds. Everyone is requested to put water vessels of birds on the roof of their house and save the lives of birds in the scorching heat.

Celebrations at St Arnold's School

MEGHNAGAR: St Arnold's School celebrated Hindu New Year this Friday a day ahead of the festival which was initiated by the teachers. Chief guest, journalists' association president Rajendra Singh Songara, Sunil Dabi, Manish Girdhari, and the school's manager were present in the programme. Students celebrated the programme with great enthusiasm and participated in a fancy dress competition. Addressing the students Singh threw light on the importance of celebrating Gudi Padwa and Hindu New Year.

21 Kundali Yajna organised

Advertisement

GAROTH: The Arya Samaj organised a 21 Kundali Yajna on the occasion of Hindu New Year and Gudi Padwa and wished for peace in the country. People applied tilak on each other, gave mishri and neem as prasad, decorated their houses, and did various other things. The religious flag was raised at various places too. Regional MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, Chetan Arya of Arya Samaj, Kamlesh Gurjar of Maharana Yuva Sangh, and others took part in the yajna.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Sardarpur bandh today against manhandling of doctor

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:14 PM IST