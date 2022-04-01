Madhya Pradesh: Sardarpur bandh today against manhandling of doctor

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): There is resentment among health department officials and people in Sardarpur tehsil after some people manhandled Dr MM Jain on Friday morning. Upset over the incident, local businessmen have decided to observe a Sardarpur bandh on Saturday to extend their support to the doctors' fraternity.

According to information, one Pooja Lodhi, a resident of Amodiya village was brought to Sardarpur community health centre after a rashly driven Toofan jeep knocked her down. She died during treatment in the evening. Since it ws dark, doctors decided to conduct a post-mortem on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, in the morning the deceased family members from her maternal side started abusing Dr Jain for not keeping the body in the mortuary and not applying the necessary chemicals to her body.

Dr Jain tried to explain to them the entire procedure, but in vain. They held Dr Jain by the collar, abused him and attempted to attack him. Meanwhile, the health officials present there informed Sardarpur police station.

After getting information, a police team rushed to the site and attempted to pacify the kin of the deceased by explaining the legal procedure to them, but the bereaved family did not listen and started an argument with the police personnel as well.

As the news about the dispute spread in the tehsil, scores of health officials and workers stopped work and demanded that stern action be taken against the guilty.

Members of private nursing home clinic association, private medical association, medical store association, non-government educational institutions, government educational institutions and the journalist association met SDM Bondarsingh Kalesh and SDOP Ramsingh Meda and submitted a memorandum demanding that the attackers be arrested immediately after registering a case under the section of Medical Act and for obstructing government work.

They also demanded the deployment of two police personnel at the CHC round-the-clock. The employees of the Health Department threatened to abstain from work if no action was taken against the attackers and if the poilce did not arrest them.

Following this, police took swift action and arrested two people by registering a case against Naveen Lodhi and Santosh Lodhi, both residents of Juna Risala under Section 151 of IPC.

Extending their support to Dr Jain, all the local traders here in Sardarpur have decided to keep their business establishments close on Saturday.

Condemning the incident, block medical officer Dr Sheela Mujalda said that Dr Jain is always ready to treat the public at all times. The incident has disturbed many of us and raised serious questions about how will the doctors treat the public if such inappropriate act is repeated in the future.

