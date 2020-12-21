Madhya Pradesh: CBDT report lands Congress, BJP in a spot

After the revelations following the income tax raids during the Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh, both the BJP and Congress have landed in a spot due to the CBDT report and the instructions by the Election Commission to the state government based on it.

This is because the CBDT report contains names of leaders associated with both parties. The Income Tax department had conducted raid during the Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh. In these raids, many important documents were recovered from premises of close aides of then Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The raids revealed transactions worth several crores and documents showed that funds had also been sent to the headquarters of a political party through Hawala route.

Following this, the CBDT prepared its report in this case, on the basis of which the Election Commission has directed the MP government to register an FIR against four senior officials of the state. If sources are to be believed, the report contains the names of around 50 MLAs along with many ministers of the then Kamal Nath government in the state, while two ministers of the current Shivraj Chouhan government and 11 MLAs are also named.

Many of them are those MLAs and ministers who joined the BJP with current Rajya Sabha member and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh is also mentioned in the CBDT report.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chaohan has made it clear that the law will take its own course. At the same time, Digvijay Singh has said that till now he is yet to get any notice for his statement.

Senior Congress leader K.K. Mishra alleged, "The conspiracy to defame Kamal Nath was hatched before the Lok Sabha election. But nothing was found in the Income Tax raids and in the CBDT's report, two pro-Scindia ministers in the Shivraj government have also been named along with many MLAs now supporting the BJP. Will an FIR be registered against them too or have they suddenly become holy after joining the BJP?"

Political experts believe the government is on the backfoot as the CBDT report has names of Congress as well as BJP members. If the government goes ahead on the basis of this report, then its own leaders may also face action, so there is confusion. But with this, the government has also got a tool with which it can put pressure on Scindia.