Madhya Pradesh: Cases rise by 380 per cent, 22 cases detected as dengue count spirals, total now 307

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With THE fluctuation in weather conditions, the vector-borne diseases are spreading their tentacles across the city as 22 more patients fell prey to dengue on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases has reached 307, so far, in the city. Moreover, the number of patients of the deadly vector-borne disease increased by 380 per cent in 20 days of this month compared to the number of patients recorded from January to August.

As many as 63 cases were found dengue-positive from January to August, but the number has now increased to 307—an increase of 254 cases.

Surveyed 300 houses

‘Twenty-two more people were tested dengue-positive on Tuesday, which include 14 males and 8 females. However, only 24 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city, while the others were discharged in a healthy condition. We’ve surveyed 300 houses in the surrounding areas of the patients’ homes and found larvae in six of them,’ said Dr Daulat Patel, district malaria officer.

Dengue bulletin

Dengue cases on Tuesday - 22

Male patients - 14

Female patients - 8

No. of children - 5

No. of deaths - 0

Total dengue cases till date - 307

Total no. of male patients - 170

Total no. of females - 137

Total no. of children - 55

No. of active cases - 24

No. of Active admitted patients - 3

Total deaths - 1

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Lecture Series on Assessment and Accreditation Process of NAAC in BSSS

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 02:04 AM IST