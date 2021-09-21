Madhya Pradesh: Lecture Series on Assessment and Accreditation Process of NAAC in BSSS

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal School of Social Sciences in association with St Thomas College, Bhilai organized a series of virtual lectures on “Assessment and Accreditation process under new Revised Accreditation Framework ''.

The four-day lecture series covered the 7 criteria of NAAC RAF Manual. The Resource Persons discussed the nuances of criteria key indicators at length to clarify any doubts as per the understanding of the aspects are concerned.

Fr John PJ stressed on the need of such collaborative efforts to handhold each other in the field of Higher Education to strive for quality enhancement and sustenance. He congratulated the Conveners of the event Sheeba Joseph, IQAC Coordinator, BSSS and Debjani Mukherjee, IQAC Coordinator, St Thomas College to have come together at this platform to work on the Accreditation Framework.

M G Roymon, Principal St Thomas College also reiterated the need for collaborative ventures for quality-oriented task culture. The Resource Persons for the lecture series were Dr Sheeba Joseph, Dr Smitha Pillai, Dr Archana Naik, Dr Supriya Mandloi, Dr Sheena Thomas, Dr D B Singh, Ms Sini Shibu and Dr Shibani Basu Dubey, who talked on the criteria. Earlier in July, both colleges have signed an MoU to organize various activities under the aegis of Internal Quality Assurance Cells of both the colleges.

The series of lectures led to better understanding and clarity on the Accreditation framework which further helps the institution to channelize available resources for quality endeavours. The event was coordinated by Dr Binoy Arikal, Dr Poornima Tiwari and Dr Nitin Jain. All the faculty members from St Thomas Bhilai along with the IQAC members of BSSS attended the programme. The four-day event concluded on Monday.

