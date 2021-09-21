Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia has got the license to spread corona, says former minister Sajjan Singh Verma

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma has landed himself into controversy. He lashed Scindia ahead of his rally in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The former minister said that the saffron-turned minister has got the license to spread corona. "The administration is giving permission for rallies now. BJP has double standards, in Gwalior, the programs of Guru Data Bandi of Punjabis are not allowed, religious programs are not being allowed. But Scindia got permission for the roadshow."

"There is a big conspiracy behind his murder, big people of the central government have a hand. Mohan Bhagwat works as the biggest lawyer of BJP, elections are coming, RSS agenda is implemented in this country, Hindus are being asked for votes fearing Muslims, what would have happened if the Muslims of Pakistan had stayed here."

"In 2018, people of Madhya Pradesh rejected Shivraj and Jyotiraditya Scindia. But in the coming 15 days, the political scenario will change. A new face will come in BJP, probably of a backward class only."

When asked about Ajay Singh meeting Narottam Mishra, Sajjan Verma sarcastically said, "Ajay Singh had gone to invite Narottam Mishra to the Congress."

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 12:59 PM IST