Madhya Pradesh: Case of withholding salary of 7,666 primary school teachers in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): January month’s salary of 7,666 primary school teachers in Dhar district was finally credited into their account on Monday morning after senior officials intervened into the matter.

After Free Press highlighted the issue on February 5 and 6, the topic of withholding salaries of 7,666 primary school teachers for failing to purchase tablets has sparked a lot of debate in Dhar district over the last three days.

According to departmental sources, collector Priyank Mishra issued strict instructions to officers following the publication of the news that action be taken immediately to deposit salaries of primary school teachers.

Following this, Supriya Bisen, assistant commissioner of tribal affairs, directed block education officers across the district to expedite the payment of primary teachers' salaries on Monday morning.

After depositing primary teachers' salaries, Block Education Officers (BEOs) of the district have begun putting pressure on the primary teachers to write an undertaking that they will purchase tablets within the next seven days. If the purchase work is not completed by the end of February, the salary for that month will be withheld.

