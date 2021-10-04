e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:07 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Cantonment Board to notify citizens about water supply via mobile app

FP News Service
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow Cantonment Board is preparing to notify the citizens about water supply via an android mobile application. The application will notify the registered users about when and for how long the water supply will be in various areas.

The Board is also working towards making other facilities like land lease information and other details also through this mobile application.

As of now, the timings for the water supply are fixed and the citizens have to remain prepared and fill their water containers accordingly but now on the ‘e Chaavni’ mobile portal, the citizens will get notification as to when the supply will start and for how long will it remain. Along with this, they will get a notification in advance about stopping of the water supply in the form of an alarm on their mobile phone. All this has started after the new CEO Rajendra Jagtap took over.

Board engineer Amit Vyas is working on developing this application. This portal will be of a lot of help for the citizens as many of their works will be done online and they would not have to visit the offices physically. This will save their time and resources.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:07 AM IST
