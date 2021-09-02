Madhya Pradesh: Candidates fail to submit forms thanks to absentee returning officer

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy erupted here after returning officer failed to ensure submission of nomination forms for conduct the election process of Sanawad Nagrik Sahakari Bank, on Tuesday.

Candidates purchased over 73 forms costing Rs 10 but failed to deposit the same due to the non-arrival of the returning officer on the day of form submission.

The forms submitted the between noon to 5 pm on Tuesday were to be checked by noon on Wednesday.

But on Tuesday, returning officer BL Jamare was not present in the bank office at the scheduled time. The Congress leaders made a Panchnama and submitted a memorandum to the bank manager Mahipal Singh.

BJP's nagarmandal president Shyam Purohit said that even the candidates of the BJP-backed panel could not submit their nomination forms. Under these circumstances the protocol has been breached for elections process of Sanawad Nagrik Sahakari Bank to be held on September 7.

Collector Anugrah P claimed that there was information about the ill health of the returning officer. His report will be sent to the government. Action will be taken as per the guidelines issued by the government.

MLA demands suspension of guilty official

Eligible members willing to contest the elections of Sanawad Nagrik Bank purchased 73 forms but could not submit the same on time. Barwah Assembly MLA Sachin Birla has demanded suspension of returning officer BS Jamare for failing to carry out his duty.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:34 AM IST