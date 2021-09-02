Madhya Pradesh: 630 litres illegal liquor destroyed

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip-off police have seized equipment for making illegal liquor in Sakonia village under Radhogarh police station.

SP Rajiv Kumar Mishra said that teams of police under SDOP BP Tiwari were sent for action.

During raid 12,000 litres of mahua lahan, 630 litres of illicit liquor were seized and destroyed on the spot.

A tractor trolley and 6 motorcycles used to transport liquor were seized. An accused Balram Kanjar age 20 years, a resident Sakonia has been arrested, the search for six accused is on, a case has been registered against them under the Excise Act.

Vijaypur police station in-charge Prashant Sharma. Radhogarh police station in-charge Vinod Singh, Dharnavada police station in-charge Gajendra Singh Bundela, including the excise department were part of action.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:27 AM IST