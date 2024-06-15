Madhya Pradesh: Cancelled MBA Papers To Be Held On June 20, 25

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two MBA first-semester papers, which were cancelled owing to leaks, will be held on June 20 and June 25.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has released the dates on Friday. While Quantitative Techniques subject paper will be held on June 20, the university will conduct exam for Accounting for Managers subject on June 25.

The paper leak scandal unfolded when students discovered that the Accounting for Managers paper, scheduled for May 28, had already circulated on social media platforms a staggering 15 to 16 hours before the official exam time.

The gravity of the situation became apparent when students realised that the very same paper they had received on their mobile devices several hours before had been distributed during the exams.

Later students furnished proofs of Quantitative Techniques subject paper, which was held on May 25, also reached the university. Both the papers were cancelled later. Police had arrested three persons, including a babu of Idyllic College who had leaked the paper for a mere Rs 2,000 and two students.

After Idyllic College's name surfaced in the paper leak case, the university announced that the college wonít be made exam centre for three years. Besides, a penalty of Rs 5 lakh was imposed on the college.