Madhya Pradesh: Busy market, narrow roads of Mandleshwar village may falter Narmada Expressway project

Meanwhile, recounting a major hurdle, many experts here claimed that as per the national highway parameter, the road should be straight. (taking concern while passing from Ambedkar Square to the vegetable market in the village). Another obstacle comes near the bus stand as the road is narrow and is often busy. If the authority tries to straight this alignment then they will face another challenge as the local court comes in the way. So an overbridge is the only way to bypass all these hurdles.

In August this year, during the review of the Narmada Expressway, public works minister Bhargava said that all the religious and tourist places situated on Narmada will be connected with this expressway. He directed that the road alignment will be decided on the basis of maximum utility with minimum expenditure in the proposed action plan.

As per the media reports, the alignment report of the Narmada Expressway has been prepared including many state highways and national highways. Sources claimed that the expressway will be the longest route in the state. Its length is proposed to be more than 1,000 km and about 30 national highways, state highways, and major district roads will be connected to it. While this highway is still two-lane, the roads included in the expressway will be widened in the way that it will turn to a four-lane road.