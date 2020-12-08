Madhya Pradesh: Bharat Bandh flops in Malwa-Nimar region as markets in big and small towns remain open

Nagda: The Bharat Bandh called by farmers to protest Centre’s three farm bills received Congress party’s support here too on Tuesday. The local Congress leaders alleged that Narendra Modi’s government has overlooked rights of farmers in the proposed agri laws, which will benefit the rich. They said Centre will kill mandi system as it proposes to remove provision of maximum support price and allow traders to buy produce. “By providing exemption in the capacity of grain storage, the centre is promoting black marketing,” Congressmen alleged.

MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar, District Congress acting president Subodh Swami, Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Anokhilal Solanki, City Congress president Radhey Jaiswal, Block Congress president Govind Bharava and other Congress leaders appealed to support Bharat Bandh.