Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur Welfare Inspector Accused Of Duping People On Fake Job Promise

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Central Railway Bhusaval Division welfare inspector has been accused of defrauding people on the pretext of compensatory appointment in the department.

The incident came to light when complainants became suspicion of his intention. Two complainants accused welfare inspector Manoj Kumar Kanaujia of defrauding them in the name of providing compensatory appointment to children.

After realising that they had been taken for granted, the victims tried to approach Bhusaval Mandal DRP Iti Pandey but in vain. They later approached Burhanpur police and registered a formal complaint.

Detailing the series of events, first complainant Vandana Suryawanshi said that her late husband worked as coolie at Burhanpur railway station. Following his death, she was appointed as gangman.

Two months after husband’s death, Kanaujia asked her to pay money for prompt compensatory appointment of his son. She transferred Rs 5.5L in his account. However, no cash back or compensatory appointment had been made till date.

Another complainant Manjula Tiwari said that her husband Vinod Tiwari worked as an announcer at Khandwa station. He fell victim to corona. Following his death, Bhusaval Division welfare inspector approached him and offered compensatory appointment to his son within three months and took Rs 1 lakh.

Contacted, welfare Inspector Kanaujia termed the allegations baseless. Claiming that the complainants were trying to tarnish his image, Kanaujia said that he had full faith in judiciary.