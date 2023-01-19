Madhya Pradesh: Boys demand fixing anomalies in sports complex hostel in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hostellers of Sardarpur sports complex boys hostel submitted a memorandum to SDM Rahul Chauhan to improve the facilities of buildings on Wednesday. Boys have alleged that block education officer (BEO) Pramod Kumar Mathur and hostel superintendent Okar Singh Pancholi are not providing sports equipment, tracksuit and regular catering services to them, even when the annual budget of the building is more than Rs 50 lakhs.

According to government rules, the responsibility of providing sports material, tracksuits and quality food rest with the hostel superintendent. However, superintendent Pancholi said that BEO Mathur is responsible.

In response, BEO Mathur denied all allegations against him. He said Panncholi is giving VIP treatment to a few students. In this regard, he warned the superintendent to desist from partial behaviour.

Under the rules, the hostel superintendent is responsible for catering services and the amount of tracksuit and scholarship is directly deposited in the bank account of the students by the government.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Parties put all efforts to outdo each other in Sardarpur

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)