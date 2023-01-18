Madhya Pradesh: Parties put all efforts to outdo each other in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The high-decibel campaigning for the January 20 municipal polls in Sardarpur and Rajgarh town of Dhar district concluded on Tuesday. The election campaign saw massive road-rallies of BJP and Congress crisscrossing through the town.

Giving poll campaigns one final push on Tuesday, the BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava held public meetings and roadshows. Congress MLA Pratap Grewal, in a bid to drum up support for the party, held public rallies and interacted with voters discussing the civic issues.

On the day, minister of industrial policy and investment promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon along with brother Harshwardhan Singh Dattigaon held a public meeting to win votes for party candidates.

Meanwhile, independent and rebel candidates of the two main parties projected themselves as a major force that could cut the vote share of the party official candidates.

Notably, elections to 15 wards of Sardarpur and Rajgarh each will take place on Friday. There are 48 candidates in fray to the post of councilor in 15 wards while 51 candidates are in fray in Rajgarh town.