Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 02:22 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Book adatiyas who dupe farmers in mandi

FP News Service
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani collector Shivraj Singh Verma has directed the mandi secretaries to get the FIR lodged against people who extract money from farmers in the name of Aadat System in any Mandi of the district.

Verma also directed mandi secretaries to take strict action on the traders who operate their business without a licence.

He directed them to seize the material sold and purchased by the errant traders.

If required the SDMs should step in to take action against the culprits.

Many traders on the day of Haat-Bazaar sit outside the market and on different routes, they buy through the palli’s, whose complaints are also being received, so the market secretary will take strict action against them so that the farmers can sell their produce to the registered traders and get the right price.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 02:22 AM IST
