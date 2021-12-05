Madhya Pradesh: Body of 1.5-year-old girl exhumed after 5 months

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): After experiencing apathetic attitude of the police, a court listened to the plight of parents of girl child who died 5 months ago.

On the orders of the court, a rare precedence has been set in the Neemuch district where, the body of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl who was cremated five months ago was exhumed, to assess the cause of her death.

Rajasthan police, officials of local administration and family members of the deceased were present as the girl’s body was exhumed from the burial in Malkheda on Thursday.

The body was sent to the District Hospital where a panel of doctors will assess the cause of her death.

Her kin said that they are residents of Malkheda in Neemuch district and stay in Mandalgarh in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan to earn their livelihood.

Five months ago, on July 7, they visited their home in Malkheda. On the fateful day they left their girl with her two siblings. When they returned home they found her in an unconscious state.

They rushed her to a government hospital where the doctors declared her dead. The doctors had then pronounced heat to be the cause of her death, said her kin.

Her kin then took the body to Malkheda and performed her last rites.

A month after the death of the girl, a youth who belongs to the same community shared some shocking information with the kin of the girl.

Counting on this fresh information pertaining to the death of the girl child the family members of the girl lodged a complaint of murder of the girl child.

However, the police failed to pay heed to the plight of the parents.

As the police remained apathetic to the case despite its sensitive nature, the family took refuge in the court.

On the orders of the court, the body of the girl was finally exhumed and brought to the district hospital.

Mandalgarh police, Rajasthan, officer SI Balveer Khan told media persons that family members of the girl have filed a complaint in Mandalgarh police station and their complaint has been registered under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code.

Dr Vijay Bharti, Mahendra Patil and a paediatrician will examine the corpse of the child. Any further information on the case can be shared only after the doctors submit post-mortem report.

The family members have demanded strict action against the culprit.

