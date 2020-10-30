Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education extends last day of enrolment- Check full details

Indore: The last date for enrolment to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) examinations has been extended to November 7 for new candidates and November 25 for previously enrolled candidates.

The announcement was made by the board on Friday, which was the last day for enrolments. Due to errors in app for enrolments, most students, estimated as 70 per cent by officers, could not complete the enrolment process.

Students are facing server issues and technical errors in registration process for enrolment via app. Joint Director of school education department (Indore) Manish Verma shared, “There are many students who were facing issues in enrolment, hence, the board has extended the date.”

He added that teachers and schools have also been instructed to help students to facilitate the process. “Technical and server issues are being solved at state level and hopefully, they will be resolved soon and enrolment process will be completed smoothly,” Verma said.