Madhya Pradesh: Blind murder case of Ratlam solved within 24 hours

Ratlam: The district police force claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of 55-year-old Ramubai Joshi, a resident of Sundervan Colony here.

They have arrested one Anil Pandiya, a resident of Navchetan colony for the murder.

Police said that Ramubai was killed in her house at about 9 am on Thursday with a sharp weapon. Police registered the case under section 302 and 456 IPC.

Police said that loot was the motive of the accused. Alleged accused Anil Pandiya told police that he murdered Ramubai to loot her ornaments to repay his debt.

The gold ornaments of deceased have been recovered.

Police said that the probe revealed that on the night of crime one injured reached in the hospital and with the help of CCTV camera and cyber cell they zeroed in on the alleged accused.

Police said that within 24 hours period murder mystery has been solved.