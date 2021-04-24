Madhya Pradesh: Teacher cautioning against corona booked for moving outside containment zone in Jobat

Jobat (Alirajpur district, Madhya Pradesh): Cases were registered against a government teacher and another person on Friday for violating prohibitory orders issued by district administration to reign in coronavirus. The cases have been registered under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of IPC.

Government teacher Lovesh Kumar Vani, resident of Narmada Nagar, had been spreading awareness for protection against Covid-19 on his vehicle for a long time. His family members contracted corona and administration made a containment zone outside his house.

Despite this, he was found moving around in the market. Jobat police station staff said an application was received from patwari Balu Singh Dawar in which he had mentioned about teacher violating Covid-19 norms by moving out of containment zone.

In fact, Naib Tehsildar Nirbhay Singh Patel and patwari Balu Singh Dawar spotted Lovesh Kumar Vani in the market. They also saw a person living near Krishna Chowpatty, outside containment zone. The two were booked for violating the prohibitory orders issued by Jobat sub divisional magistrate.