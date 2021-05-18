Madhya Pradesh: Black fungus claims five lives in Indore hospital

Indore: Black fungus has claimed five lives of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital in Indore, said an official on Tuesday.

The number of such patients under treatment in the hospital till this morning was 67.

"As many as 67 black fungus patients are under treatment at this hospital. The number of such patients in private hospitals is very high. We are unable to procure Amphotericin, a drug used to treat the infection. So far five people have lost their lives due to black fungus while undergoing treatment at our hospital," hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur said.

"Patients need to be administered at least 30 to 90 doses each of Amphotericin," Dr Thakur added.