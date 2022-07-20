Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins mayoral post and huge majority in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a clean sweep here in Ratlam as the saffron brigade not only won the mayoral post but emerged victorious on 30 out of a total of 49 wards in the town. Congress won 15 and the remaining four seats went into the independent candidatesí kitty.

According to information, after eight rounds of counting, BJP mayoral candidate Prahlad Patel defeated his nearest rival and Congress candidate Mayank Jaat by a margin of 8,951 votes.

Patel took lead from the very first round of counting and maintained his lead till the final round. Moving out of the counting centre, Patel dedicated his victory to every party worker along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Patel said that Ratlam people voted for development and they chose a development model for their town.

Recounting his priorities, Patel said that itís not only his dream, but every Ratlam citizen's dream to take Ratlam to the top of the country and we will do this. Green Ratlam will proceed on the lines of Clean Ratlam.

Along with Sev, Sona and Saree, now Ratlam will also be known for cleanliness, he added. He added that their focus will be on good roads. Ratlam will be sludge free in 6 months.

