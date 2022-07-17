Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins Guna Municipality polls

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party has won the polls for the Guna Municipality. The party won in 19 out of 37 wards, whereas Congress candidates were victorious in 12 wards. Independent candidates registered their success in six wards. The Election Commission announced the results of city elections on Sunday morning.

Reportedly, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia's relative Savita Gupta has won the election on a BJP ticket. On the other hand, Rashmi, daughter-in-law of former Congress MLA Kailash Sharma, has been also elected from Congress.

However, BJP's veteran women candidates have lost the elections, establishing the dominance of the Scindia faction. No major election campaign by the BJP was noticed in the area before the election, though Congress's Jaivardhan Singh, son of Digvijay Singh had campaigned hard but to no avail.