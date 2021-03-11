Madhya Pradesh: BJP will win 250 seats in West Bengal, Mamata will lose by 50,000 votes, claims Kailash Vijayvargiya

Burhanpur: BJP national general secretary and party in-charge in West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvergiya on Wednesday called on the kin of ex-state president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan and paid floral tribute to the departed soul. He also visited ex-district panchayat president Gyaneshwar Patilís residence and paid tribute to his father Punaji Patil.

Later, while interacting with media persons Vijayvergiya expressed confidence that BJP will form government in West Bengal with a thumping majority.

Further he added that the party's target is to win 200 seats and we will win nearly as many seats and will form government in the state.

He said that the people of Bengal are showing trust on Prime Minister Modi. People want Bengal to be Sonar Bangla- as dreamt by Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda.