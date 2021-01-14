Indore: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya targets Mamta Banerjee, says BJP kite soars, TMC’s a kati patang

Commenting over announcement of Bengal government to provide free vaccine to the people in state, the BJP National General Secretary said, “Mamataji is habitual of taking credit of everything. Centre has already announced to give free vaccine to people including health workers and frontline workers. Centre is even providing syringes, cold chain, and other equipment with the vaccine.” He also referred to lines of a song “Apne Desh Ka Kapde Mohar Lagi Japan ki, Jai bolo baiman ki”

He also commented over the attacks on BJP in Bengal and said that minority community is aggressively attacking on BJP in Bengal as they are afraid of that intruders would be exposed.

“Intruders would be identified if BJP comes in power. Action would be taken against goons like Yogi Adityanath’s government taking in Uttar Pradesh due to which they are attacking on BJP. However, a large number of people are in our support,” Vijayvargiya said.

Farmers’ protest obstructing investment in country

Taking about the ongoing farmers’ protest, he said that 99 percent farmers are in support of the farm laws but 1 percent people are protesting who don’t want country’s profit.

“If people want to protest against Modiji then it is acceptable as we are in democracy but some powers are protesting against country’s interest in the garb of farmers’ protest. I met some industrialist in Bengal who told me that large amount of investment and companies want to come to India from China but they hold the same due to ongoing farmers’ protest which is damaging country’s image. If this investment comes, large number of youngsters will get jobs,” he added.

Sajjan Singh Verma lacks ‘Sanskar’

Kailash Vijavargiya also targeted Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma over his comment of marriage of girls in age of 15, and said, “Verma doesn’t have values as such statements come only when you don’t have ‘Sanskar’. He deserves mercy. His parents didn’t teach him values and etiquette as good parents pass good values to their children.”