Madhya Pradesh: BJP Ujjain Rural president Bormundla lashes out Kamal Nath's regime, highlights achievements of BJP

Nagda: The achievements of the BJP government were highlighted by BJP Ujjain Rural president Bahadur Singh Bormundla in the press conference conducted at the local rest house on Monday.

Bormundla lashed out at the Kamal Nath’s government and said that all the development works of the state had stopped during the 15 months tenure of Congress which were restarted by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He mentioned various public welfare schemes of the state and area before the journalists.

He said that the government led by CM Chouhan worked efficiently during the pandemic and worked successfully to prevent the spread of the infection. He also praised the budget saying that the budget made is in the interests of the people. Bormundla also mentioned the development works being done in the Nagda-Khachrod assembly area.

Former district president Dr Tejbahadur Singh Chouhan, mandal president CM Atul, Prakash Jain and others were present on the occasion.