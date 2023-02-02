Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP Gajendra Patel from Khargone stated that this budget is for every household

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Gajendra Patel praised the Union Budget 2023–24, saying it is for every household.

Patel stated that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget will establish the mantra of everyone's support, development, and trust from the common man to the middle class.

According to Patel, the middle class will become the focal point of empowerment, giving strength to Madhya Pradesh, the country, youth, women, elders, and every section of society

Prime Minister Modi's government has shown the way for India to become a world leader through this budget, which was presented during the golden age of independence.

Thanks to PM Modi and FM Sitharaman

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the budget, which he described as all-inclusive.

Job for the youth, dream of the poor, education of children, health industries for the elderly, development of transport, a rise in GDP, work on crop quality, fair prices for farmers, and salaried workers This budget will be known for its concern for every class, retired employees, tax systems, and tax exemptions.

This budget will undoubtedly be remembered as one with all and development for all. Rs 15,000 crore package for the tribal, the establishment of the Chhattisgarh Development Mission in tribal areas, 740 Eklavya residential model schools for 3.5 lakh tribal students, the appointment of 38,800 teachers, ambitious programmes in 500 development blocks, and provision of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railways, which is nine times more than last year.

