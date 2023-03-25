Madhya Pradesh: BJP is playing cheap politics, says Congress MLA Singhar who is out on bail

Representational Pic |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Former state cabinet minister and Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar who is out on a bail in a case of physical violence, rape and unnatural sex accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of doing cheap politics.

Singhar addressing media persons at his residence in Dhar targeted the BJP government at the centre over the disqualification of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament on Friday, a day after he was found guilty in a defamation case by a lower court in Surat.

The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, is seen as one of the highest-profile disqualifications of a sitting lawmaker in the country.

Singhar, who himself was on a run after-- a woman with whom he had a live-in relationship and who also claimed to be married to him, lodged an FIR against him in November 2022. Singhar got anticipatory bail from Jabalpur High Court only a couple of days ago.

His party men accorded him a welcome at his residence in Dhar after he arrived here.

Singar told that BJP is misusing Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and other Central Agencies to suppress the opposition voice. He will continue his support to Rahul Gandhi and will hold protests in his assembly constituency Gandhwani.

He claimed that not only Congress, but many of the BJP workers also said that this is wrong, Rahul Gandhi should have been given a chance to be heard.

Singar said that let's contest the elections and form the government, but BJP should not do such cheap politics.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Around 1100 kg drugs seized at cement factory destroyed in Dhar